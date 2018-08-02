

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $551 million, or $4.82 per share. This compares with $388 million, or $3.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $5.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $1.61 billion from $1.47 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $624 Mln. vs. $487 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.45 vs. $4.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.7 -Revenue (Q2): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX