

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) raised its 2018 EPS outlook to $2.26 to $2.28 (previously $2.24 to $2.28) or adjusted EPS growth of 17% to 18% (reported decline of 21% to 22% due to 2017 tax law changes). The company now expects full year sales growth to exceed 9% and organic sales growth to be approximately 3.5%.



For the third-quarter, Church & Dwight expects reported sales growth of approximately 5% and organic sales growth of approximately 3%. The company expects EPS to approximate $0.53 per share, a 2% reported increase over last year's EPS and an 8% increase over last year's adjusted EPS.



For the second-quarter, reported EPS was $0.49, a 69.0% increase, exceeding the company's outlook. Adjusted EPS increased 19.5% excluding a prior year $0.12 charge related to the U.K. pension settlement. Net sales grew 14.5% to $1,027.9 million. Organic sales grew 4.4% driven by global consumer products growth of 5.3%. Global consumer organic sales were driven by volume growth of 6.5%, partially offset by 1.2% unfavorable product mix and pricing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX