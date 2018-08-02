

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $121.7 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $72.9 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144.7 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $1.03 billion from $0.90 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144.7 Mln. vs. $117.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.26 to $2.28



