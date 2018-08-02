

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $14.4 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $19.0 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.33 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



YRC Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $14.4 Mln. vs. $19.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



