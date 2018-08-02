

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Focus Brands Inc. and Jamba, Inc. (JMBA) announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which FBI will acquire Jamba for $13.00 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $200 million. Following the close of the transaction, Jamba will be a privately-held subsidiary of FBI and will continue to be operated as an independent brand.



A subsidiary of FBI will commence a tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Jamba common stock for $13.00 per share in cash. The tender offer is subject to customary conditions, including antitrust clearance and the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Jamba common stock. Following successful completion of the tender offer, FBI would acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the offer through a merger at the same price as in the tender offer. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX