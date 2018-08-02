

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for full-year 2018, the company now expects revenue growth of approximately 14.5 percent, up from the prior outlook of 14 percent including $40 million of unfavorable currency impact since prior guidance. The company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $6.79 to $6.89, up from the prior guidance of $6.70 to $6.85.



For the third-quarter, Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of approximately 13 percent compared with the third quarter of 2017. The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.67 to $1.72 per share.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP EPS was $1.46, up 30 percent from last year. Sales were $1.8 billion, up 18 percent from a year ago.



