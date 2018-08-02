

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $169.36 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $179.68 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $207.03 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.37 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $207.03 Mln. vs. $205.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.335 - $1.385 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 and $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $5.325 - $5.450 Bln



