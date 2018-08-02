

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $188 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $189 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56



