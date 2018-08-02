

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.82 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $15.84 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $250.19 million from $249.09 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $250.19 Mln vs. $249.09 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.09 to $2.17



