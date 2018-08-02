

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $217.6 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $166.5 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $211.4 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.41 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $211.4 Mln. vs. $238.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX