

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $109.81 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $101.61 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $136.26 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $623.63 million from $556.69 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



