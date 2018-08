INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced its subsidiary, Elanco Animal Health, has filed a registration statement with the U.S. SEC for an initial public offering of common stock. The company expects to complete the IPO process before the end of 2018.



The company noted that the offering is expected to represent an ownership stake of less than 20 percent in Elanco.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX