

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $100.4 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $94.3 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $816.1 million from $765.3 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



