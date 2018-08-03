

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.3.



That's down from 51.4, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, employment growth accelerated, but output and new business expanded at softer rates. Price pressures intensified.



The survey also showed that Japan's composite index fell to a score of 51.8, down from 52.1 in June.



