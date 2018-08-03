

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN SE (MAGOF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders the first six months of 2018 climbed to 404 million euros or 2.75 euros per share from 135 million euros or 0.92 euros per share last year.



Operating profit rose to 319 million euros from 273 million euros in the previous year.



Sales revenue for the period grew to 7.44 billion euros from 6.86 billion euros in the prior year.



The MAN Group's order intake in the first six months of 2018 came in at 9.1 billion euros, with 7.4 billion euros generated as sales revenue.



'MAN Truck & Bus, the largest MAN Group company, has played a major part in this,' explains Joachim Drees, Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE. MAN Truck & Bus saw order intake rise to €6,604 million in the first half of 2018, while sales revenue increased to €5,194 million.'



MAN Latin America sold 17,335 commercial vehicles in the first half of the year, an increase of 48%. Its sales revenue rose to 674 million euros, and the company also improved its market share to 28% for new registrations for trucks weighing 5 t and over.



MAN SE's Executive Board anticipates a slight growth in revenue in 2018, to which all divisions are likely to contribute. The MAN Group's operating profit will be roughly on a level with the previous year, causing the operating return on sales to decline slightly.



