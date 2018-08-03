

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $239 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $1.56 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $239 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX