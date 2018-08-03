

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $28.64 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $31.03 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.24 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.8% to $120.38 million from $89.28 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $40.24 Mln. vs. $38.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $120.38 Mln vs. $89.28 Mln last year.



