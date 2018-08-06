

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka Group (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK), a manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions, reported that its second-quarter earnings after taxes rose to 40.6 million euros from last year's 33.6 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 1.02 euros from 0.85 euros last year.



EBIT for the quarter rose 14.5 percent to 52.1 million euros, from the prior year.



Sales revenues for the quarter were 852.7 million euros, down 15.4 percent from last year.



It posted orders received worth 960.2 million euros in the latest-quarter, decline of 4.7 percent from the prior year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Kuka stillexpects sales revenues of more than 3.5 billion euros and EBIT margin of above 5.5% before purchase price allocations, before growth investments and before reorganization expenditure amounting to about 30 million euros.



The company expects rising demand in the 2018 fiscal year, particularly from Europe and North America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX