

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) announced that fiscal 2019 guidance range for adjusted earnings from continuing operations is $4.85 to $5.10 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.92 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $1.17 billion or $3.76 per share, compared to net income of $274 million or $0.86 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.01, compared to last year's $1.31. Revenue increased 7 percent to $35.35 billion from last year's $32.97 billion.



Analysts expected earnings of $0.93 per share on revenues of $34.38 billion for the quarter.



