

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $261 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $178 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CA Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.05 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



CA Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $320 Mln. vs. $256 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX