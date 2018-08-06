

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced its 2018 outlook now includes an increase in net income from continuing operations available to Tenet common shareholders to $115 million to $186 million, adjusted EBITDA is unchanged at $2.550 billion to $2.650 billion, an increase in earnings per share from continuing operations to $1.11 to $1.79 and an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to $1.54 to $1.88.



Tenet reported adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.49 in the second quarter of 2018 compared to an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.17 in the second quarter of 2017. Hospital segment same-hospital net patient revenue grew 3.2 percent.



