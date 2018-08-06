sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,39 Euro		+0,63
+1,92 %
WKN: A1J5US ISIN: US88033G4073 Ticker-Symbol: THC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,131
33,464
22:31
33,22
33,37
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION33,39+1,92 %