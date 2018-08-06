

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Mosaic Company (MOS) raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $1.45 - $1.80, from $1.20 - $1.60, due to strong underlying business performance and lower expected full-year effective tax rate. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is now projected in the range of $1.80 - $1.95 billion, up from the previously increased $1.70 - $1.90 billion range.



Adjusted earnings per share during the second quarter of 2018 were $0.40, ahead of last year. Mosaic's net sales in the second quarter of 2018 were $2.2 billion, compared to $1.8 billion last year, primarily driven by the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes and higher average sales prices in all three operating segments.



