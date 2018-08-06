

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $16.35 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $22.79 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $106.90 million from $113.19 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



