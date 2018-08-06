

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $610 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $489 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $619 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.36 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $619 Mln. vs. $425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.73 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $929 - $944 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.81 - $5.91 Full year revenue guidance: $3.64 - $3.67 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX