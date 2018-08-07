sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,73 Euro		+0,86
+8,71 %
WKN: 723530 ISIN: DE0007235301 Ticker-Symbol: SGL 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SGL CARBON SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SGL CARBON SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,831
10,849
10:29
10,82
10,84
10:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SGL CARBON SE
SGL CARBON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SGL CARBON SE10,73+8,71 %