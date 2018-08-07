

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 3 percent to 196.6 million pounds from 190.8 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 83.7 pence, up 1.5 percent from 82.5 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 213.6 million pounds, compared to 210.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 91.2 pence, compared to 90.4 pence last year.



Revenue, meanwhile, dropped 1.8 percent to 1.35 billion pounds from 1.37 billion pounds last year. At constant currency rates, revenues increased 3.9 percent. Organic revenue growth was 3.4% at constant rates.



Further, Intertek announced that the Directors have approved an interim dividend of 31.9p per share, up 35.7% from 23.5 pence last year.



Looking ahead, André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer said, 'We are well positioned to deliver in 2018 good organic revenue growth with moderate group margin progression at constant currency and strong cash conversion. ..We are on track on our 'good to great' journey, making progress on both performance and strategy.'



