

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) announced its management expects adjusted EPS for 2018 in the range of $2.00 to 2.15 per diluted share, down from previous estimate of $2.55 to $2.65. The company's 2018 guidance now assumes an approximately 2% constant currency revenue decline for the full year, down from previous expectation of 2% constant currency revenue growth.



The company said the reduction in 2018 revenue guidance reflects the lowered second half revenue forecast, partially driven by elevated levels of anticipated inventory destocking at dealer partners. The reduction in 2018 EPS guidance reflects the lower revenue expectation and increased margin pressure for the remainder of the year.



For the second-quarter, on an adjusted basis, excluding certain items, non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share were $0.60 compared to $0.65 in the second quarter of 2017. Reported net sales were $1.04 billion increased 5.0% compared to $992.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Sales growth was 0.9% on an internal basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX