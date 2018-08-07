

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced polysilicon and wafer sales guidance for the third quarter of 2018 and reiterated full-year 2018 polysilicon production guidance.



The company expects to produce about 4,100 MT to 4,300 MT of polysilicon and sell about 5,900 MT to 6,100 MT of polysilicon to external customers during the third quarter of 2018. Wafer sales volume is expected to be about 7.0 million to 8.0 million pieces for the third quarter.



The company reiterated its full year 2018 polysilicon production guidance range of 22,000 to 23,000 MT, which takes into account the impact of annual facility maintenance.



