

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $66 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.5% to $2.11 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:



