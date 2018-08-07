

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $62.2 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $120.2 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $120.9 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $1.83 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $120.9 Mln. vs. $90.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX