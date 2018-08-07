

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) announced, for 2018, the company now expects adjusted FFO per diluted share in the range of $1.71 to $1.76, revised from prior outlook range of $1.67 to $1.73. Total comparable hotel RevPAR, on a constant dollar basis, is now targeted to rise 1.75% to 2.5%, revised from previous outlook range of 1.5% to 2.5%.



Adjusted FFO per diluted share increased 10.2% to $0.54 for the second quarter of 2018. Comparable RevPAR, on a constant dollar basis, improved 2.8% for the quarter, driven by a 2.2% increase in average room rate and a 50 basis point increase in occupancy.



