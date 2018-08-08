

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - German Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders grew to 117.8 million euros from 106.7 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.76 euro, higher than 0.69 euro a year ago.



Operating EBITDA increased 4.8 percent from last year to 231.3 million euros, and operating EBITDA margin increased to 34.2 percent from 33.6 percent last year.



Brenntag generated sales of 3.22 billion euros, 7.1 percent higher than last year's 3 billion euros. Sales climbed 12.2% on a constant currency basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, Brenntag continues to expect clear growth in its key performance indicators operating gross profit and operating EBITDA.



At constant exchange rates, Group operating EBITDA is forecast to be in the 870 million euros to 900 million euros range.



Steven Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag, said, 'Our forecast is based on the positive performance from our Group in the first six months of 2018. Provided that the global macroeconomic environment remains largely unchanged, we can expect further increases in our regions in the second half of the year. Brenntag remains well positioned for further growth.'



