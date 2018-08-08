

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $100.34 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $92.30 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $150.54 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $419.80 million from $397.08 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $150.54 Mln. vs. $136.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $419.80 Mln vs. $397.08 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $5.40



