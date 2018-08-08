

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) announced, for 2018, the company now expects AFFO per share to be between $5.30 and $5.40, as compared to previous guidance range of $5.15 and $5.30. Earnings per share is expected to be between $2.94 and $3.04, as compared to previous guidance range of $2.96 to $3.11. The company noted that its revised earnings per share guidance includes losses of approximately $0.08 per share for the divestiture of Puerto Rico operations, which were not previously projected in its original guidance.



For the second-quarter, AFFO per share increased 9.4% to $1.52. Net revenues were $419.8 million compared to $397.1 million, prior year, a 5.7% increase.



