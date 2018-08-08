

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced an agreement to acquire VENITI, Inc., a privately-held company in Fremont, California which has developed and commercialized the VICI VENOUS STENT System for treating venous obstructive disease.



Boston Scientific has been an investor in VENITI since 2016 and currently owns 25 percent of the company. The transaction price for the remaining stake consists of $108 million up-front cash, as well as up to $52 million in payments contingent upon U.S. FDA approval of the VICI stent system.



Boston Scientific expects the acquisition of VENITI to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share in 2018 and 2019, and accretive thereafter. On a GAAP basis for 2019 and subsequent years, the transaction is expected to be less accretive, or more dilutive as the case may be, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related net charges. For 2018 on a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be accretive due to a one-time gain on prior investment.



