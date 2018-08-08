

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $920 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $476 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $7.94 billion from $6.75 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.07 Bln. vs. $0.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $7.94 Bln vs. $6.75 Bln last year.



