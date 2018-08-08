

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) announced the company now expects full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $9.00 to $9.15 billion, compared to previous outlook of $8.75 to $8.95 billion. The company also increased free cash flow outlook to $3.60 to $3.80 billion from $3.15 to $3.35 billion.



For the second-quarter, earnings per share was $0.27, compared to $0.06 for the second quarter 2017. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2018, excluding the benefit of $10 million of after-tax integration-related expenses and special items, was $0.26. Total revenue was $5.90 billion for the second quarter 2018, compared to $6.04 billion for the second quarter 2017 on a pro forma basis.



