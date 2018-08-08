

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $292 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $5.90 billion from $6.04 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $292 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.90 Bln vs. $6.04 Bln last year.



