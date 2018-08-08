

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) announced, for 2018, the company now expects normalized FFO per diluted share in a range of $2.29 to $2.33, updated from previous guidance range of $2.24 to $2.30. For the third-quarter, normalized FFO per diluted share is expected in the range of $0.57 to $0.59.



For the second-quarter, normalized FFO was $67.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared with $69.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, prior year. Total revenue was $449.9 million, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX