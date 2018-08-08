

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) reported that its July consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 6.9 percent and consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 4.0 percent versus July 2017. Consolidated load factor increased 2.4 points compared to July 2017.



The company noted that it has set several records in the month of July by flying more than 15.4 million customers, having more than 73,000 mainline departures and filling more than 90 percent of total mainline seats.



