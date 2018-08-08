

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apache Corp. (APA) and Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp. have announced an agreement pursuant to which Apache will contribute its midstream assets at Alpine High to Altus Midstream LP, a partnership jointly owned by Apache and KAAC. At closing, KAAC will be renamed Altus Midstream Company.



Altus Midstream will have an estimated market capitalization of $3.5 billion at formation, assuming 354.4 million common shares outstanding at a $10 share price. Apache will receive 251.9 million shares and own 71.1 percent of Altus Midstream. KAAC will contribute approximately $952 million in cash at formation, which is composed of proceeds from KAAC's initial public offering of $380 million and proceeds from the private placement of Class A shares of $572 million. KAAC has entered into agreements to sell approximately 57.2 million shares of its class A common stock at a price of $10 per share in a private placement.



Brian Freed, Apache's senior vice president, Midstream and Marketing, will become the chief executive officer of the new company. The closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2018, at which time KAAC will trade on the NASDAQ under the name Altus Midstream Company with a new ticker symbol.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX