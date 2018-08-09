

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 1,007.5 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



The M3 money stock advanced an annual 2.6 percent to 1,338.6 trillion yen. That was unchanged from the previous month, although it missed expectations for a gain of 2.7 percent.



The L money stock gained 2.3 percent on year to 1,785.8 trillion yen - slowing from 2.5 percent a month earlier.



