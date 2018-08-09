

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported Thursday that its earnings after tax for the half year grew more than 47 percent to 33.4 million euros, and earnings per share rose nearly 48 percent to 0.59 euro from 0.40 euro a year ago. The Group said all of its segments contributed to the performance.



EBITDA for the period rose 31.4 percent to 56.3 million euros. EBIT was boosted by 46.1 percent to 42.8 million euros.



For the first half, Group revenue increased 10.4 percent to 384.7 million euros, due to continuing good demand for optical systems for the semiconductor equipment industry, as well as for systems from the Healthcare & Industry area.



The Group, in July, raised its revenue guidance for the full year to be between 805 million and 820 million euros, citing continuing good business performance and the completion of its acquisition of Prodomax Automation in Canada.



It now also raises 2018 profit targets for the combined businesses to be around 15 percent EBITDA margin and around 11 percent EBIT margin.



