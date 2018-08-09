

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Coca-Cola European Partners plc or CCEP (CCE) affirmed its outlook for full-year 2018 earnings and revenue growth.



CCEP affirmed its full-year 2018 guidance for comparable and fx-neutral diluted earnings per share growth of between 6 percent and 7 percent when compared to 2017 comparable results, and revenue growth in a low single-digit range.



This revenue growth guidance excludes the accounting impact of incremental soft drinks industry taxes. These taxes are expected to add about 2 percent to 3 percent to revenue growth and approximately 4 percent to cost of goods growth.



The company raised its full-year guidance for free cash flow to a range of 900 million euros to 950 million euros, including the expected benefit from improved working capital offset by the impact of restructuring and integration costs.



