

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - VMware, Inc. (VMW) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the technology and team of Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite - software spanning network health, performance monitoring and root cause analysis for communications service providers and their customers - from Dell EMC. After the deal closes, Dell EMC customers will continue to have access to the Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite's solutions pursuant to a commercial reseller agreement in place between VMware and Dell EMC.



The company said the addition of the Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite technology to the VMware Telco NFV portfolio equips CSPs with the ability to maintain operational reliability in their core network, cloud, and IT domains across physical and virtual infrastructure-enabling them to operationalize competitive new services faster.



