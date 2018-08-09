

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., a public finance investment bank and broker-dealer, focused exclusively on municipal securities. HSE serves public sector clients, including state and local governments and non-profit organizations, underwriting and structuring debt that funds school construction, infrastructure development and other capital projects.



HSE and the management team will continue to be led by its CEO Tom Dannenberg. The firm will continue to operate under the Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley and Co. brand and will continue to be headquartered in Chicago. HSE will operate as a standalone broker dealer working under Huntington Capital Markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX