

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the nine months 2017/18 rose to 134.8 million euros from 132.6 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings per share declined to 0.92 euros from the prior year's 1.10 euros. It was, however, predominantly non-operating factors that contributed to this, specifically the one-time proceeds from the sale of non-strategic assets in the prior year, a negative currency result and the increase in the number of outstanding shares following the capital increase in March 2017.



Revenue increased by 7.1 percent to 926.3 million euros from the prior year, while it was up 11.7 percent on adjusted for currency effects.



Carl Zeiss Meditec confirmed its revenue projections for fiscal year 2017/18 as published in the ad hoc disclosure dated 3 July 2018. Revenue is expected to be within the range of 1.250 billion euros - 1.300 billion euros, compared to the prior outlook of 1.230 billion euros - 1.280 billion euros. The EBIT margin is expected to remain within the range of 14 percent to 16 percent on an adjusted basis.



