

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Shoppers Drug Mart Corp., an operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO), announced Friday that Pharmaprix is officially launching an innovative new concept called 'Zone Marché' at several of its drugstores in the Greater Montréal Area.



Zone Marché offers vast assortment of fresh and healthier food products. Launched as a pilot project, this concept will be rolled out at 11 stores by early December.



Other waves will be rolled out by 2020, mainly in high-density urban centres.



The company noted that three different models will be offered: 'refrigerated counter,' 'grab and go' and 'fully enhanced.' Depending on the model, up to 750 new fresh items will be available.



It includes fruits and vegetables, deli cheeses and cold cuts, and pre-packaged fresh meats, among others.



Stores with the 'refrigerated counter' product line will focus mainly on 'fast and convenient' snack ideas. The 'grab and go' line will centre on meal solutions, and the 'fully enhanced' line will offer all of the above, but with even greater variety.



Pharmaprix's 'Zone Marché' will also be offering competitive prices comparable to those found at conventional grocery stores.



