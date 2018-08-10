

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation eased in July after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 4.6 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 5.4 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since January last year.



Prices of non-food products grew 6.2 percent annually in July and those of food products rose by 3.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.5 percent in July.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent yearly and by 1.6 percent monthly in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX