

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) is giving away one McGold Card away in a contest that assures the winner 'free food for life.' The campaign is intended to get more people to download and use its McDonald's mobile app.



The campaign starts on August 10 and runs through August 24. The contest is open only to residents of the U.S., aged 13 or older.



To enter the contest, customers can place a mobile order on the McDonald's app during the two-week period, or alternately, enter via email without making a purchase.



According to the contest website, the winner will receive the new McGold Card that will entitle him to receive McDonald's free food for life, up to two meals per week for 50 years. The prize is valued at $52,350.



According to McDonald's, the odds of winning a prize 'will be determined by the number of eligible entries received.' The potential winner will be selected in a random prize drawing on or about August 29, 2018.



In addition to the free food, the winner will also receive a custom gold-plated phone case.



In late July, McDonald's unveiled MacCoin, a limited edition global currency, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Big Mac burger.



MacCoin has no cash value and is only redeemable for one free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants through 2018. Customers can receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac.



